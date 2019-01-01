No. 406 Starry Haze
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
THC: 15-21% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Sweet, Earthy, Lavender Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool Haven St. No. 406 Starry Haze may draw you in with its sweet and earthy aroma accompanied by hints of flowers and citrus fruit. This strain has the potential to be potent, and may lead to relaxation, calm, and a slumberous euphoria. Available in 1g and 3.5g
