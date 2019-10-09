 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
THC: 12-24% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Pine, Earthy, Spice Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, alpha-Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene Haven St. No. 501 Shooting Star has been bred from impressive lineage, and may present a sweet earthy pine scent with notes of lemon and pepper. Described as being energizing and focused, with a stimulating euphoria. Available in 1g and 3.5g

First time lighting this one up in a pipe was not what I expected. Definitely a body high, which was nice however I would not recommend going hard on this strain. It is potent and a little goes a long way. I personally started seeing things...spooky things. So if you smoke this strain at night make sure you are in a well lit room. Everyone responds differently depending on your tolerance level as well as other factors that come into play. I would just proceed with caution when smoking this strain for the first time. The second time I smoked this was much better. It will definitely make you feel like you are taking a trip to outer space.

Discover the Haven St. neighbourhood. Founded in quality and our pursuit of innovation, Haven St. Premium Cannabis offers a curated collection of dried flowers, pre-rolls and oils. We strive to deliver a consistent premium cannabis experience on every block and behind every door on Haven St. To help our consumers decide amongst the varying effects of our products, Haven St. Premium Cannabis has built a 5-block address system where every block is home to a unique experience with the intensity of the experience increasing as you travel from the 100s to the 500s. 100s: PEACE: High CBD. May dissolve the burdens of the body and mind. Anxiety, pain and stress may dissipate. 200s: RESET: Balanced THC/CBD. May relax body and mind to unwind, decompress and let the day melt away. 300s: FOCUS: Balanced THC/CBD. May free the mind for enhanced clarity and focus. Let thought and creativity flow. 400s: DRIFT: High THC. May cause a sense of drowsy bliss as you submit to the dream world. 500s: RISE: High THC. May excite your senses and spark social connections and feelings of elevating euphoria.