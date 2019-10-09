Missisobelhell
on October 9th, 2019
First time lighting this one up in a pipe was not what I expected. Definitely a body high, which was nice however I would not recommend going hard on this strain. It is potent and a little goes a long way. I personally started seeing things...spooky things. So if you smoke this strain at night make sure you are in a well lit room. Everyone responds differently depending on your tolerance level as well as other factors that come into play. I would just proceed with caution when smoking this strain for the first time. The second time I smoked this was much better. It will definitely make you feel like you are taking a trip to outer space.