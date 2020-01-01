 Loading…

Haven St. No. 502 White Light

by Haven St. Premium Cannabis

About this product

Haven St. No. 502 White Light boasts a sweet earthy, citrus, and pine aroma. This flower is noted for its ability to produce a glistening layer of trichomes that glaze over its unique bud structure. THC: 13-20% | CBD: <1% Aroma: Citrus, Pine, Earthy Strain: White Widow Type: Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, Terpinolene, beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, and beta-Pinene Available in 3.5g.

About this strain

White Widow

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

Founded in quality and our pursuit of innovation, Haven St. Premium Cannabis offers a curated collection of flower, pre-roll, vape and tea products. To help you decide among the varying effects of our products, we have built a 5-block address system for easy exploration. The ﬁve blocks on Haven St. tell a unique story, with the intensity of experience increasing from The 100s to The 500s Block. With quality of the upmost importance we strive to deliver a consistent premium cannabis experience on every Haven St. Block. Our creative and intuitive approach aims to help you make confident and informed cannabis choices based on your desired effects. So, are you looking for something familiar, or do you want to discover a completely different perspective? Wherever you’re going, Haven St. can take you there. Discover the Haven St. Neighbourhood: Peace. The 100s Block. High CBD. Dissolve the burdens of the body and mind. Begin anew. Reset. The 200s Block. Balanced THC and CBD. Relax body and mind to unwind, decompress and let the day melt away. The world is still. Focus. The 300s Block. Balanced THC and CBD. Free the mind for enhanced clarity and focus. Let thought and creativity flow. Drift. The 400s Block. High THC. Leave behind all that infringes upon the waking body. Submit to the dream world and its drowsy bliss. Rise. The 500s Block. High THC. Excite your senses and spark social connections.