No. 503 Block Party
About this product
THC: 14-24% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Pepper, Pine, Earthy Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene Haven St. No. 503 Block Party may greet you with a pungent mixture of pine and fresh pepper with earthy undertones. This is coupled with the potential for creating an energized euphoric state. Available in 3.5g
