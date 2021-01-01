Haven St. No. 515 Noisy Neighbour Pre-Roll
About this product
Meet the neighbour. A rare Sativa hybrid that makes a real racket with high THC levels. Even its colour is loud with bright green buds dotted with vibrant orange pistils and sugary trichomes. Sour, pungent and, noisy. You can hear it from across the street. THC: 19-25% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Citrus, Pine, Diesel Strain: Ultra Sour Plant Type: Sativa Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, beta-Pinene Available in 0.5g x 7.
About this brand
Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this strain
Ultra Sour
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Ultra Sour by THSeeds is a tart cross out of Amsterdam. This strain is the product of crossing MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a sativa-dominant bud with uplifting stimulation and heady euphoria. Ultra Sour smells of pine and diesel, and its buds are deep green with rusty orange pistils. The potent mental effects can be a little daunting for inexperienced consumers, so mind your dosage. Enjoy Ultra Sour as a means to shrug off stress and enhance creativity.
