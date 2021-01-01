 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Haven St. No. 515 Noisy Neighbour Pre-Roll
Sativa

Haven St. No. 515 Noisy Neighbour Pre-Roll

by Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Write a review
Haven St. Premium Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Haven St. No. 515 Noisy Neighbour Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Meet the neighbour. A rare Sativa hybrid that makes a real racket with high THC levels. Even its colour is loud with bright green buds dotted with vibrant orange pistils and sugary trichomes. Sour, pungent and, noisy. You can hear it from across the street. THC: 19-25% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Citrus, Pine, Diesel Strain: Ultra Sour Plant Type: Sativa Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, beta-Pinene Available in 0.5g x 7.

About this brand

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Logo
Founded in quality and our pursuit of innovation, Haven St. Premium Cannabis offers a curated collection of flower, pre-roll, vape and tea products. To help you decide among the varying effects of our products, we have built a 5-block address system for easy exploration. The ﬁve blocks on Haven St. tell a unique story, with the intensity of experience increasing from The 100s to The 500s Block. With quality of the upmost importance we strive to deliver a consistent premium cannabis experience on every Haven St. Block. Our creative and intuitive approach aims to help you make confident and informed cannabis choices based on your desired effects. So, are you looking for something familiar, or do you want to discover a completely different perspective? Wherever you’re going, Haven St. can take you there. Discover the Haven St. Neighbourhood: Peace. The 100s Block. High CBD. Dissolve the burdens of the body and mind. Begin anew. Reset. The 200s Block. Balanced THC and CBD. Relax body and mind to unwind, decompress and let the day melt away. The world is still. Focus. The 300s Block. Balanced THC and CBD. Free the mind for enhanced clarity and focus. Let thought and creativity flow. Drift. The 400s Block. High THC. Leave behind all that infringes upon the waking body. Submit to the dream world and its drowsy bliss. Rise. The 500s Block. High THC. Excite your senses and spark social connections.

About this strain

Ultra Sour

Ultra Sour
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Ultra Sour by THSeeds is a tart cross out of Amsterdam. This strain is the product of crossing MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a sativa-dominant bud with uplifting stimulation and heady euphoria. Ultra Sour smells of pine and diesel, and its buds are deep green with rusty orange pistils. The potent mental effects can be a little daunting for inexperienced consumers, so mind your dosage. Enjoy Ultra Sour as a means to shrug off stress and enhance creativity.  

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review