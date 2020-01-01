Haven St. Peace No. 150 Tea
About this product
Haven St. Premium Cannabis Peace No. 150 Green Tea Blend Containing CBD is made with premium tea ingredients for superior steep and infusion. Each tea bag contains <1mg THC and 20mg CBD. Natural and fragrant cherry and peach flavours complement the subtle hints of rose and jasmine, without the taste of cannabis. Ingredients: Decaffeinated green tea, CBD infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis), rose petals, jasmine petals, natural flavours (cherry and peach). Tea bag made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh. Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
