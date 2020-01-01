Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Haven St. Premium Cannabis Reset No. 250 Chamomile Berry Herbal Tea containing 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD is made with premium ingredients for superior steep and infusion. Notes of apple and cranberry define this refreshing and lightly tart tea blend. Reset No. 250 Tea is caffeine free. The pyramid tea bag is made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh. Ingredients: echinacea, cannabis infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis), strawberry, blackberry, tulsi (Holy Basil) leaves, chamomile and safflower petals, cranberry pieces, and natural flavours that are organic compliant. Steep Temperature: 90°C | Steep Time: 3–5 min Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
Be the first to review this product.