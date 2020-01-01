Haven St. Rise No. 550 Tea
by Haven St. Premium CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Haven St. Premium Cannabis Rise No. 550 Citrus Berry Tea Containing Cannabis is made with premium ingredients for superior steep and infusion. Each tea bag contains 10mg THC. Fragrant fresh raspberry and lemon notes complement green mate, without the taste of cannabis. Ingredients: Cannabis infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis), apple pieces, lemon verbena, lemongrass, green mate, butterfly blue pea flowers, hibiscus, lemon peel, raspberry pieces, cornflower petals, natural flavours Low Caffeine: <5 mg Tea bag made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh. Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.