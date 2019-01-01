No. 301 Napali
About this product
THC: 4-8% | CBD: 7-12% Aroma: Citrus, Earthy, Herbal Dominant Terpenes: Ocimene, d-Limonene, alpha-Pinene Haven St. No. 301 Napali may present an inviting citrus sweet and pine aroma, with notes of fresh herbs. Offering a ratio of both THC and CBD, this strain has been noted to have the potential to induce a mild and centered euphoria, energizing the body while easing the mind. Available in 1g and 3.5g.
