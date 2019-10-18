probsdeletelater
on October 18th, 2019
It got me high. Do I like the high? It is mediocre at best. It's 1 AM, my thoughts are racing, but I'm still giggly? Super weird. No munchies. Feels almost like a mild hangover. Thank god this shit was free.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
THC: 4-7% | CBD: 10-14% Aroma: Fruit, Earthy, Woody Dominant Terpenes: alpha-Pinene, beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene Haven St. No. 205 Beach Hammock has a fruity taste with earthy, woody and citrus undertones. It is noted for its potential for relaxation with mild euphoric effects. Available in 3.5g
on October 18th, 2019
