No. 402 Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll
by Haven St. Premium CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
THC: 10-18% | CBD: 0-2% Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene Haven St. No. 402 Blueberry Kush may entice and intrigue consumers with a bouquet of sweet berry paired with an earthy floral aroma, followed by the potential to create a state of sedating calm and drowsy euphoria for a restful night’s sleep. Available in 0.5g and 5x0.5g Pre-Roll
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blueberry Kush
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.