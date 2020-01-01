Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
THC: 15-26% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Citrus, Pepper, Sweet Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene Haven St. No. 407 Sapphire Daze contains a high potency of THC, and may present a powerful sweet citrus and fresh black pepper aroma. These medium size buds are bright green with brown hair and a shimmering coating of trichomes.
Be the first to review this product.