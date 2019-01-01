No. 411 Cruise Control
No. 411 Cruise Control
by Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
THC: 9-13% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Earthy, Herbal, Cloves Dominant Terpene: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene Haven St. No. 411 Cruise Control contains a moderate potency of THC, and may provide an earthy herbal aroma with a touch of cloves. These medium to large size buds are forest green with brown hairs and a subtle hint of purple. Available in 3.5g
