No. 416 Cosmic Thunder Pre-Roll
by Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
THC: 18-22% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Earthy, Woody, Pine Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Ocimene Haven St. No. 416 Cosmic Thunder may present strong herbal notes with earthy, woody and fresh sour pine tones. Described as having balancing effects which are potentially relaxing yet energetic and the potential for a powerful euphoric experience coupled with a heightened sense of awareness. Available in 0.5g and 5x0.5g Pre-Roll
