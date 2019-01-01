No. 418 Big Dipper
THC: 16-20.5% | CBD: 0-3% Aroma: Vanilla, Berry, Floral Dominant Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, d-Limonene Haven St. No. 418 Big Dipper may boast sweet notes of vanilla and berries with underlying floral tones. This strain has been described as providing sedating effects to address pain, sleeplessness and appetite loss. Available in 1g and 3.5g
