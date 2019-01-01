No. 423 Lost at Sea Pre-Roll
About this product
THC: 14-16% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Berry, Pine, Citrus Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Guaiol Haven St. No. 423 Lost at Sea may present a blueberry and pine aroma with citrus undertones. This strain has been described as typically having balanced effects in both body and mind of relaxation with a sense of uplifting euphoria. Available in 0.5g Pre-Roll
