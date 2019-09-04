 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

THC: 13-20% | CBD 0-0.1% Aroma: Citrus, Pine, Earthy Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene Haven St. No. 502 White Light is noted for its potential to produce a glistening layer of trichomes. This powerful strain has been described as being euphoric, uplifting and soothing, and may provide consumers with a rich earthy, citrus and pine aroma. Available in 1g and 3.5g

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

cannababe420

Love this aroma! So euphoric at the beginning and then become super relaxing but not enough to put me to sleep.

SmokeyTom13

Great smell burns nice dense buds but it’s super sticky when busted in my hand and electric grinders but other then that it does the trick

Josey123456789

Found very great smell and not harsh .really nice relaxing high.but not a sleepy feeling.

About this brand

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Logo
Discover the Haven St. neighbourhood. Founded in quality and our pursuit of innovation, Haven St. Premium Cannabis offers a curated collection of dried flowers, pre-rolls and oils. We strive to deliver a consistent premium cannabis experience on every block and behind every door on Haven St. To help our consumers decide amongst the varying effects of our products, Haven St. Premium Cannabis has built a 5-block address system where every block is home to a unique experience with the intensity of the experience increasing as you travel from the 100s to the 500s. 100s: PEACE: High CBD. May dissolve the burdens of the body and mind. Anxiety, pain and stress may dissipate. 200s: RESET: Balanced THC/CBD. May relax body and mind to unwind, decompress and let the day melt away. 300s: FOCUS: Balanced THC/CBD. May free the mind for enhanced clarity and focus. Let thought and creativity flow. 400s: DRIFT: High THC. May cause a sense of drowsy bliss as you submit to the dream world. 500s: RISE: High THC. May excite your senses and spark social connections and feelings of elevating euphoria.