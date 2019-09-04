cannababe420
on September 4th, 2019
Love this aroma! So euphoric at the beginning and then become super relaxing but not enough to put me to sleep.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
THC: 13-20% | CBD 0-0.1% Aroma: Citrus, Pine, Earthy Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene Haven St. No. 502 White Light is noted for its potential to produce a glistening layer of trichomes. This powerful strain has been described as being euphoric, uplifting and soothing, and may provide consumers with a rich earthy, citrus and pine aroma. Available in 1g and 3.5g
on September 4th, 2019
Love this aroma! So euphoric at the beginning and then become super relaxing but not enough to put me to sleep.
on August 24th, 2019
Great smell burns nice dense buds but it’s super sticky when busted in my hand and electric grinders but other then that it does the trick
on January 21st, 2019
Found very great smell and not harsh .really nice relaxing high.but not a sleepy feeling.