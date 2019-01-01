No. 509 Skyscraper Pre-Roll
by Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
THC: 16-20.5% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Citrus, Diesel, Earthy Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, Linalool, beta-Pinene Haven St. No. 509 Skyscraper may have a pungent aroma of spicy citrus followed by diesel and earthy notes. It has been noted to potentially offer feelings of overall sedative effects of relaxation and euphoria and an uplifting experience. Available in 0.5g and 5x0.5g Pre-Rolls
