Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
You’ll like the sound of this. A sophisticated sativa dominant hybrid that combines fragrant lemon with deep diesel and herbal undertones. With an aroma reminiscent of its namesake S.A.G.E. n Sour*, this superstar features frosted buds layered in trichomes. BOOM. *Sativa Afghani Genetic Equilibrium (S.A.G.E) and Sour Diesel THC: 20-25% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Citrus, Sour, Herbal Strain: S.A.G.E n Sour Plant Type: Sativa Hyrbid Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Ocimene Available in 3.5g
Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.
Be the first to review this product.