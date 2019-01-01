No. 415 Crimson Sky Pre-Roll
About this product
THC: 13-18% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Earthy, Lemon, Diesel Dominant Terpenes: d-Limolene, beta-Myrcene, Guaiol Haven St. No. 415 Crimson Sky is a hybrid cross and its lineage is both legendary and mysterious. It may provide light peat-like earthy tones with sharp lemon and fuel fumes. The sharpness, sweetness, tartness and astringent aromas of its origins make it unique. It may provide gentle effects of happiness and relaxation. Available in 0.5g and 5x0.5g Pre-Roll
