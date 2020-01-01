Tangerine Dream 510 Vape Cartridge
by San Rafael '71
Haven St. Rise No. 540 rechargeable battery & cartridge kit features a top airflow, high performance cartridge made with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes. Its striking design and smooth touch welcomes an intuitive and elevated experience, while the cartridge boasts a sleek mouth-piece design. The Haven St. cartridge and battery were simultaneously engineered to deliver a premium vaping experience. When paired together, the optimal vaping temperature is between 150°C and 160°C to enhance the flavour of our unique formulations. Each 0.5 g cartidge contains 400 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents. Profile: Durban Poison Flavours: Sour, sweet, pine, citrus, earthy Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, beta-Myrcene Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents. Puff-thru Battery Features: · Smooth touch and striking design fits comfortable in hand · Button activated preheat function to warm (thick) oil · Multiple heat settings for a customized experience · Compatible with 510 thread cartridges · UL Certified · Discreet puff through magnetic cover-cap · LED light & vibration indicators for ease of use · Short circuit protection & automatic shut off · Battery level indicator · Small, fast charging USB Type C charger Check out the demo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bE5t2G-S7uY&ab_channel=ExploreHavenSt For troubleshooting tips and instructions on how to use, visit havenst.ca.
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.