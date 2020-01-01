 Loading…

Sativa

Haven St. Rise No. 541 Bottom Airflow Vape Cartridge

by Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Haven St. Rise No. 541 Bottom Airflow Vape Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

*NEW PRODUCT ALERT* Haven St. Premium Cannabis Rise No. 541 Vape Cartridge is a bottom airflow, high performance cartridge made with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes. Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 400 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents. Profile: Durban Poison Flavours: Sour, sweet, pine, citrus, earthy Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, beta-Myrcene Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents. Compatible with inhale and push button activated devices. Pairs best with devices that have a preheat function to help our thick, additive-free oil flow through the coil. Use with Haven St. vape batteries or other 510 thread batteries that fit 10.5mm cartridges. Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.

About this strain

Durban Poison

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Founded in quality and our pursuit of innovation, Haven St. Premium Cannabis offers a curated collection of flower, pre-roll, vape and tea products. To help you decide among the varying effects of our products, we have built a 5-block address system for easy exploration. The ﬁve blocks on Haven St. tell a unique story, with the intensity of experience increasing from The 100s to The 500s Block. With quality of the upmost importance we strive to deliver a consistent premium cannabis experience on every Haven St. Block. Our creative and intuitive approach aims to help you make confident and informed cannabis choices based on your desired effects. So, are you looking for something familiar, or do you want to discover a completely different perspective? Wherever you’re going, Haven St. can take you there. Discover the Haven St. Neighbourhood: Peace. The 100s Block. High CBD. Dissolve the burdens of the body and mind. Begin anew. Reset. The 200s Block. Balanced THC and CBD. Relax body and mind to unwind, decompress and let the day melt away. The world is still. Focus. The 300s Block. Balanced THC and CBD. Free the mind for enhanced clarity and focus. Let thought and creativity flow. Drift. The 400s Block. High THC. Leave behind all that infringes upon the waking body. Submit to the dream world and its drowsy bliss. Rise. The 500s Block. High THC. Excite your senses and spark social connections.