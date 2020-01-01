Purple Monkey Cartridge 0.5g
by Good Supply
No stores nearby
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
*NEW PRODUCT ALERT* Haven St. Premium Cannabis Rise No. 541 Vape Cartridge is a bottom airflow, high performance cartridge made with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes. Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 400 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents. Profile: Durban Poison Flavours: Sour, sweet, pine, citrus, earthy Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, beta-Myrcene Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents. Compatible with inhale and push button activated devices. Pairs best with devices that have a preheat function to help our thick, additive-free oil flow through the coil. Use with Haven St. vape batteries or other 510 thread batteries that fit 10.5mm cartridges. Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.