Haven St. Rise No. 570 Wild Berry Gummy
by Haven St. Premium CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Similar items
About this product
Haven St. Rise No. 570 Wild Berry Gummy is bursting with berry and fruity flavours that are always in season. Made with high-quality cannabis extract and natural flavours and terpenes. Our recipe is designed to deliver a consistent flavour and potency across every batch. THC: 10 mg CBD: <1 mg Terpenes: Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene Includes one jewel shaped gummy per pack. Visit havenst.ca for additional information.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.