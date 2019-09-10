Over the past decade we have re-invented the pipe! The PipeFarm System includes a multi-hole ceramic bowl magnetically connected to a brass-lined hardwood mouthpiece with an internal screen. No more harsh hits from thin pipes made of inferior materials - smooth, clean draws like you've never experienced with a pipe. Our Hybrid pipes feature all aspects of the PipeFarm System. Our Ceramic pipes feature one-piece ceramic construction with a straight-through hole and multi-hole bowl for easy cleaning and filtering. All the beauty without the fragility - our pipes our built to last - an investment in both engineering and art.
The quality is what stands out the most. Pipes have never really been my thing considering what's been out there for so many years - cheap metal, glass and wood variations that haven't changed much in years. When I got my pipe I didn't want to smoke out of it because it's so damn pretty. It smokes smoother and feels better in the hand than any pipe I've tried and with isopropyl alcohol it cleaned up to original beauty. Nice job Hawaii PipeFarm - I'll be back!