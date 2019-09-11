 Loading…

Hybrid Pipe w/Ceramic and Padauk Wood (5 in, 13 cm)

by Hawaii PipeFarm

With our premier hybrid pipes we take handmade, high fire ceramic bowls and magnetically connect them to brass-lined hardwood mouthpieces for the most unique and practical pipes ever. The bowls are handmade from stoneware clay and kilned to over 2100 degrees Fahrenheit! Stoneware is rock hard and vitrified (won’t absorb liquid.) The bowls are solid bodies with a through hole for easy cleaning with any pipe cleaner. Instead of one center hole that easily clogs our pipes feature our exclusive multi-hole system at the bottom of the bowl for even burning with less clogging. Our mouthpieces are made from hardwoods turned and polished on a lathe and are fully insulated from contact with a brass tube running down the middle of the pipe. This means all surfaces in contact with smoke are easy to clean. The two-piece design acts like a shock absorber if you happen to drop your pipe as the magnets release distributing the force of the fall. If you drop your pipe a lot this is the right spoon for you!

Over the past decade we have re-invented the pipe! The PipeFarm System includes a multi-hole ceramic bowl magnetically connected to a brass-lined hardwood mouthpiece with an internal screen. No more harsh hits from thin pipes made of inferior materials - smooth, clean draws like you've never experienced with a pipe. Our Hybrid pipes feature all aspects of the PipeFarm System. Our Ceramic pipes feature one-piece ceramic construction with a straight-through hole and multi-hole bowl for easy cleaning and filtering. All the beauty without the fragility - our pipes our built to last - an investment in both engineering and art.

Wed Sep 11 2019
c........n
Wow really cool innovative pipe design! So well crafted and thought out. The magnetic connection that allows for a brass screen/filter in the middle is brilliant!
Tue Sep 10 2019
b........p
The quality is what stands out the most. Pipes have never really been my thing considering what's been out there for so many years - cheap metal, glass and wood variations that haven't changed much in years. When I got my pipe I didn't want to smoke out of it because it's so damn pretty. It smokes smoother and feels better in the hand than any pipe I've tried and with isopropyl alcohol it cleaned up to original beauty. Nice job Hawaii PipeFarm - I'll be back!
Sat Sep 07 2019
j........2
This is, hands down, the best I have ever purchased. Excellent craftsmanship. Easy to clean, durable, beautiful. I highly recommend this dude’s pipes!