With our premier hybrid pipes we take handmade, high fire ceramic bowls and magnetically connect them to brass-lined hardwood mouthpieces for the most unique and practical pipes ever. The bowls are handmade from stoneware clay and kilned to over 2100 degrees Fahrenheit! Stoneware is rock hard and vitrified (won’t absorb liquid.) The bowls are solid bodies with a through hole for easy cleaning with any pipe cleaner. Instead of one center hole that easily clogs our pipes feature our exclusive multi-hole system at the bottom of the bowl for even burning with less clogging. Our mouthpieces are made from hardwoods turned and polished on a lathe and are fully insulated from contact with a brass tube running down the middle of the pipe. This means all surfaces in contact with smoke are easy to clean. The two-piece design acts like a shock absorber if you happen to drop your pipe as the magnets release distributing the force of the fall. If you drop your pipe a lot this is the right spoon for you!