FORCE - Pure Convection Vaporizer for Dry Herb, Oil and Wax. HealthyRips.com

by Healthy Rips Vaporizers

$129.00MSRP

About this product

​The FORCE is a pure convection vaporizer with patented - Convection Air Heating Technology. This means that the air is heated below the chamber and passes through your herb as you take a draw. The heat is evenly distributed throughout your herb - giving you incredible flavor and a very consistent large cloud of vapor. We would recommend the FORCE for a daily or a multi-session vaporizer that is still very portable (about the size of a deck of cards). We tested all the convection vaporizers on the market and we found nothing even close to the vapor production and quality that you get from the FORCE. The vapor production and quality of the FORCE is very similar the Crafty & Mighty. At less than 1/2 the cost - the FORCE rips huge clouds of tasty vapor! The FORCE has two heating modes: Normal: Huge clouds and amazing flavor. Force: Huge clouds and great flavor. ​ The FORCE works as well with Wax & Oil (wax & oil cup is included). ​ ​Features: 100% Pure Air Convection Heating Full Aluminum Body - powder-coated 30 Second heat-up time Isolated stainless steel air path (food grade) USB Charging Four temperature settings 338°F, 356°F, 374°F, 410°F Two heating modes - Normal and Force Wax & Oil Cup (included) LG Class A 2200 mAh Lithium Polymer battery (safety - can not explode) Provides approximately 60-70 minutes of battery use per charge Size: 4.37" x 2.2" x 1.1" Very low draw resistance (easy to draw) 5 minute auto shut-off protection What's in the Box: FORCE Vaporizer ​1 Oil & Wax Cup 1 Cleaning Brush 1 Wax Tool 2 Replacement Screens 4 Replacement 0-rings (2 big 2 small - food grade) 1 Tweezers 1 USB Charger 1 User Manual 1 Gift box Always Free Shipping! $129 - Only at HealthyRips.com

Force Convection Dry Herb Vaporizer By Healthy Rips Vaporizers - Product Spotlight

October 9, 2019

00:51

About this brand

We are a dedicated group of health-conscious people that are determined to develop safe & healthy high-end vaporizers at a price everyone can afford. If you own a vaporizer that truly produces strong, consistent and flavorful vapor - you will not go back to combustion. Vaporizing your herbs is a healthy alternative that gives you all of the positive effects without the toxins that are created from combustion. Vaping also maximizes the efficiency of your material making your herbs last much longer. We exist because we believe that everyone deserves an amazing vaping experience. Our Mission is to improve your physical, mental and emotional health. There are many proven medical and health benefits of numerous herbs. However, you are losing some of those health benefits and introducing toxins to your body by burning your material. We believe that you MUST have a vaporizer that is exceptional - or you will get discouraged. The problem? The really good vaporizers are very expensive and the cheap ones just don't work well. Our challenge is to develop vaporizers that perform as well, and even better, than the more expensive high-end vaporizers. We are the manufacturer - this allows us to cut out the middle-man and pass the savings to you. Simply put - our vaporizers are so good that once you use one of them - you will never want to combust your material again. You will find that the quality and flavor of the vaping experience is far superior.

2 customer reviews

Sun Dec 01 2019
F........9
I am a Convection vaper onlt, I have tried a few different units some were Ok and some Plain Just No Good ! This is my opinion the force i have had over a year now and No Problems. I enjoy it, clouds are satisfying easy draw , flavor. I do know their service is the best they are right there if you have a problem. They stand behind their products and do not be fooled with other vaporisers that look like Healthy Rips Vaporisers . They are not.
Fri Apr 12 2019
R........B
I have been using the Force vaporizer for a couple of years now. I’ve been very satisfied with it, although I had to have the first one replaced because it went wonky after about a week. I also use a boundless CFX vaporizer which I’ve been using for about six months now. As between the two of them, I much prefer the CFX. It has a larger herb chamber. It has more precise temperature control. And it vibrates to let you know when it reaches temperature. The temperature readout can be adjusted to either Celsius or Fahrenheit, and has a range up to 220°F. It is also about $20 cheaper than the Force vaporizer. Nevertheless, they are both good vaporizers, with the Force being a little bit more compacr than the CFX. Some people like the smaller size.