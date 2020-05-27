 Loading…

FURY 2 Convection Technology Vaporizer

by Healthy Rips Vaporizers

$139.00MSRP

The FURY 2 is the smallest dry material Convection Technology Vaporizer to hit the market. Small and discreet - yet as powerful as they come. This vaporizer is excellent for stealthy use on the road with plenty of power for home use as well. Whether you take short or long draws - this little beast delivers! The Convection Technology of the FURY 2 combines full hot air convection heating with a slight amount of radiant heat giving you massive vapor production from the very first draw. This unique Convection Technology gives you extremely even extraction without ever needing to stir your material. The FURY 2 is wrapped in a solid Kirsite Alloy Unibody, delivers enormous vapor production in about 20 seconds and has a Glass Vapor Path for pure flavor. The FURY 2 also includes these free extras: - Borosilicate Glass WPA (Water Pipe Adaptor) - Protective 'Smell' Cover FEATURES: OLED digital screen Precision digital temperature control Glass vapor path Very Low draw resistance 20 Second heat-up time Isolated air path - food-grade stainless steel Stainless steel vapor path and chamber - food-grade Available now at: https://www.healthyrips.com

We are a dedicated group of health-conscious people that are determined to develop safe & healthy high-end vaporizers at a price everyone can afford. If you own a vaporizer that truly produces strong, consistent and flavorful vapor - you will not go back to combustion. Vaporizing your herbs is a healthy alternative that gives you all of the positive effects without the toxins that are created from combustion. Vaping also maximizes the efficiency of your material making your herbs last much longer. We exist because we believe that everyone deserves an amazing vaping experience. Our Mission is to improve your physical, mental and emotional health. There are many proven medical and health benefits of numerous herbs. However, you are losing some of those health benefits and introducing toxins to your body by burning your material. We believe that you MUST have a vaporizer that is exceptional - or you will get discouraged. The problem? The really good vaporizers are very expensive and the cheap ones just don't work well. Our challenge is to develop vaporizers that perform as well, and even better, than the more expensive high-end vaporizers. We are the manufacturer - this allows us to cut out the middle-man and pass the savings to you. Simply put - our vaporizers are so good that once you use one of them - you will never want to combust your material again. You will find that the quality and flavor of the vaping experience is far superior.

Wed May 27 2020
D........e
I just got my "Fury 2" and it is really a step up in hand held vaporizer technology. I was really bummed that it didn't come with the water pipe set up like was shown in the reviews. Quite a let-down on that part. But, EXCELLENT CONDOCTION TECHNOLOGY!!!!!