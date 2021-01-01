 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. HEMPER A-DAB-TER

HEMPER A-DAB-TER

by Hemper

Write a review
Hemper Smoking Smoking Accessories HEMPER A-DAB-TER
Hemper Smoking Smoking Accessories HEMPER A-DAB-TER

$9.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Get the biggest rips out of your pens by using our universal silicone A-Dab-Ter to create the perfect seal between your vape pen mouthpiece and the joint on your favorite rig or bong. Simply attach your pen, plug the joint, and voila – massive, flavor-rich clouds like you've never experienced from a pen before. SPECS: 100% Medical Grade Silicone Non-Stick & Heat Resistant Easy to Clean Durable and made to last!

About this brand

Hemper Logo
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99. We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review