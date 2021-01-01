About this product
Check out what we've grown over at HEMPER – the Cactus Jack planter waterpipe! This pint-sized chugger features HEMPER's classic showerhead perc with vibrant, cactus-green boro AND a matching bowl. This hand-blown cactus figurine has a sturdy planter-pot base and oil-catcher making it perfect for flower bowls OR a fully functional e-nail setup. Merging function with style has always been our thing at HEMPER and this new Cactus Jack rig is perfect for the collector and the function freak, alike!
About this brand
Hemper
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.