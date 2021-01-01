About this product
Featuring a strong THC potency potential, Atlantis is a All Kush 47 sativa dominant hybrid. Known for its Lime green with dark green accents, light orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and elongated buds, this strain has earthy and woody notes,courtesy of caryophylene and myrcene terpenes. The Atlantis cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.
HEXO
AK-47
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
