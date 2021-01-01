 Loading…

HEXO Cannabis Flower Bayou

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Featuring a medium THC potency potential, Bayou is a Dark Desire indica. Known for its rich violet colour and frosted with sugary trichomes, this strain has sweet, earthy and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Bayou cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.

About this brand

HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.

