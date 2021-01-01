About this product

Featuring a medium THC potency potential, Bayou is a Dark Desire indica. Known for its rich violet colour and frosted with sugary trichomes, this strain has sweet, earthy and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Bayou cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.