High-quality all-in-one 250 mg vape pen. The strong THC potency single strain Blue Dream formulation contains a native cannabis terpene blend and cannabinoids from sun grown cannabis. That’s it. The Blue Dream vape pen is manufactured in a highly controlled environment for consistent delivery. The pen is breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, includes a reservoir window and is packaged in a child resistant format. The heating element is engineered to precisely atomize liquid and lasts for approximately 75 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.
HEXO
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
