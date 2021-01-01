About this product
Hexo Softgels are a blend of high quality cannabis extracts and MCT oil. A discreet way to consume a consistent dose of CBD featuring the gold standard of the capsule format. Each Hexo Softgel contains 25 mg CBD. 30 Softgels per bottle. Intended for oral consumption.
About this brand
HEXO
HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.
