Durban Vape Pen
by HEXOWrite a review
About this product
High-quality all-in-one 250 mg vape pen. The strong THC potency single strain Durban formulation contains a native cannabis terpene blend and cannabinoids from sun grown cannabis.. That’s it. The Durban vape pen is manufactured in a highly controlled environment for consistent delivery. The pen is breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, includes a reservoir window and is packaged in a child resistant format. The heating element is engineered to precisely atomize liquid and lasts for approximately 75 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.
About this brand
HEXO
About this strain
Durban
Terpenes
- Linalool
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
Durban is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain originating from South Africa. This strain produces fast and powerful effects that are energizing, uplifting and cerebral. Durban is an extremely potent strain best reserved for those consumers with a high THC tolerance. The flavor profile of this strain can be described as earthy, with woody flavors like pine shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Durban to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, appetite loss and chronic stress. Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Durban buds are small and stout, with light green hues and light brown hairs. This strain is currently bred by Sensi Seeds. Fun Fact: Durban is believed to be named after the bustling port city of Durban, located in Africa. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
