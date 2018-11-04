PauldelJunco on November 4th, 2018

I tried it twice and I just barely felt anything. There is no "how to use" information on either the box or bottle. I know I'm sensitive to cannabis products so I followed the guidelines of "start slow and go slow". I hadn't had any cannabis in two years. I knew from the past that a 10 mg capsule of thc oil got me very high and I didn't know how much came out in each spray so I first sprayed some on a spoon, dipped my finger in it, and rubbed under my tongue with it. Nothing. After 30 minutes (maximum time supposedly for sublinguals to feel effects), I tried again but full spray on spoon this time and transfer under tongue. Nothing. Next day, I tried a full spray sublingually. Nothing. 30 minutes later, again. Nothing. Altogether 4 times separated by 30 minutes. At the end maybe just a slight heightened feeling of sensitivity to sights and sounds. Is this stuff a dud? Quality control? Can I get my money back?