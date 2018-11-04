 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Elixir 1:1 MCT Oil Oral Spray

Elixir 1:1 MCT Oil Oral Spray

by HEXO

Skip to Reviews
1.01
HEXO Concentrates Ingestible Elixir 1:1 MCT Oil Oral Spray

Learn More

About this product

A discreet and easy-to-use hybrid 1:1 sublingual spray in a MCT oil base. Elixir 1:1 MCT oil comes in a discreet and convenient child-proof spray bottle. It contains an average of 10mg/ml of THC and 10mg/ml of CBD. 10% THC & 10% CBD

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

PauldelJunco

I tried it twice and I just barely felt anything. There is no "how to use" information on either the box or bottle. I know I'm sensitive to cannabis products so I followed the guidelines of "start slow and go slow". I hadn't had any cannabis in two years. I knew from the past that a 10 mg capsule of thc oil got me very high and I didn't know how much came out in each spray so I first sprayed some on a spoon, dipped my finger in it, and rubbed under my tongue with it. Nothing. After 30 minutes (maximum time supposedly for sublinguals to feel effects), I tried again but full spray on spoon this time and transfer under tongue. Nothing. Next day, I tried a full spray sublingually. Nothing. 30 minutes later, again. Nothing. Altogether 4 times separated by 30 minutes. At the end maybe just a slight heightened feeling of sensitivity to sights and sounds. Is this stuff a dud? Quality control? Can I get my money back?

from HEXOon December 7th, 2018

Hi, that is unfortunate to hear. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Feedback like yours is a valuable tool to help us get better. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us. Our Customer Experience Team is available 24 hours, 7 days a week at 1-844-406-1852 or info@hexo.com.

About this strain

Northern Lights

Northern Lights
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.

About this brand

HEXO Logo
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.