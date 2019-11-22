teresapollacca
on November 22nd, 2019
its too expensive
A discreet and easy-to-use hybrid CBD sublingual spray in a MCT oil base. Elixir CBD MCT oil comes in a discreet and convenient child-proof spray bottle. It contains an average of 55mg/ml of CBD and 2mg/ml of THC. 2% THC & 55% CBD
Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.