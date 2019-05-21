skootfairy on May 21st, 2019

Great sublingual. Peppermint is nice, but if you don't like cannabis taste, it is still there. I take this when I find myself ruminating thoughts, feeling a bit anxious in general. I feel the effects in about 5 min. Feel relaxed, no longer get stuck in my thoughts, and I'm able to either get back on task or think productively about my triggers instead of feeling overwhelmed. My only comment for improvement is the spray mechanism seems to get the oil all over itself and gets yucky looking. This probably has something to do with how the lock mechanism is designed. There is a little guard around the spray hole, and maybe widening that would reduce the spray getting caught on the dispenser and dripping down.