A discreet and easy-to-use hybrid THC sublingual spray in a MCT oil base. Elixir THC MCT oil comes in a discreet and convenient child-proof spray bottle. It contains an average of 25mg/ml of THC.
25% THC & 0% CBD
This shit is good. Don't expect it to kick in right away as it is an edible. Plan it right and one or two spray's will have you sleeping like a baby all night long. Eat something before taking it, and for those who have a high tolerance it's 25mg a spray. The cap on normal edibles is 10mg per serving. Lastly Hexo's master grower Agnes Kwasniewska just won master grower for 2019. She doesn't disappoint.
Nick8510
on January 17th, 2019
I have to agree with Hardyfu, I was spending countless hours at the Golden Saucer trying in vain to breed a Gold Chocobo. I tried every potion and golden shower I could muster up. The HEXO elixir helped me breed the right Chocobo and I was able to finally get the Knights of the around table summon... Wait what was I was talking about again ?
from HEXOon January 21st, 2019
Hey Nick, we're more of a fan of Omnislash than Knights of the Round Table. We're glad we could help with your gaming experience!
Hardyfu
on November 25th, 2018
I had an encounter with the Midgar Zolom, not too far from the Chocobo Ranch. It was a long fought battle and I felt pretty drained. Luckily this Elixir fully restored my HP/MP; it’s a beauty.
from HEXOon December 7th, 2018
The Elixir is a wonderful product. We are pleased to hear that you enjoyed it. Thank you for your review.
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.