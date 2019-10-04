cpwing92 on October 4th, 2019

This shit is good. Don't expect it to kick in right away as it is an edible. Plan it right and one or two spray's will have you sleeping like a baby all night long. Eat something before taking it, and for those who have a high tolerance it's 25mg a spray. The cap on normal edibles is 10mg per serving. Lastly Hexo's master grower Agnes Kwasniewska just won master grower for 2019. She doesn't disappoint.