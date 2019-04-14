A discreet and easy-to-use hybrid THC sublingual spray in a peppermint and MCT oil blend. Elixir THC Peppermint Oil comes in a discreet and convenient child-proof spray bottle. It contains an average of 25mg/ml of THC.
Amazing product, usually 2 sprays from the 25mg peppermint spray gets me nicely functionally stoned with pleasant taste. However, always remember to have some fats (butter, cheese, oil, cream, chocolate, etc) in your stomach before u take any oil, otherwise it may not hit you as hard. I love how simple and discreet it is, really an elegant product, though a tad expensive.
from HEXOon April 19th, 2019
Hey there, thank you for this wonderful review and the great advice!
eikles
on November 1st, 2018
Weak and slow acting. Takes many pumps and can take hours to take effect. Maybe a result of the carrier oil. I have had cannabis honey that takes effect within 15 minutes. This stuff is too slow.
from HEXOon December 7th, 2018
Thank you for taking the time to provide us with your feedback! We regret to hear that our product didn’t quite meet your expectations, but your input will help direct us as we move forward.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thailandrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.