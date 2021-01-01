Fire OG Vape Cartridge
About this product
High-quality 500 mg, 510 thread vape cartridge. The strong THC potency single strain Fire OG formulation contains a native cannabis terpene blend and cannabinoids from sun grown cannabis. That’s it. Breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, and packaged in a child-resistant format, the Fire OG cartridge is methodically produced in a highly controlled environment for consistent delivery. The ceramic heating element is engineered to precisely atomize liquid and lasts for approximately 100 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.
About this brand
HEXO
About this strain
Fire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.
