Hybrid

Fire OG Vape Cartridge

by HEXO

Fire OG Vape Cartridge
HEXO Concentrates Cartridges Fire OG Vape Cartridge

About this product

High-quality 500 mg, 510 thread vape cartridge. The strong THC potency single strain Fire OG formulation contains a native cannabis terpene blend and cannabinoids from sun grown cannabis. That’s it. Breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, and packaged in a child-resistant format, the Fire OG cartridge is methodically produced in a highly controlled environment for consistent delivery. The ceramic heating element is engineered to precisely atomize liquid and lasts for approximately 100 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.

About this brand

HEXO Logo
HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

