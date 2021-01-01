About this product
Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Helios is a Snow Leopard sativa. Known for its light green, bright orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and an irregular shape, this strain has sweet and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Helios cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.
Snow Leopard, from the mysterious breeder Bodhi Seeds, is one of the more unique seed strains out there, crossing the dual multinational genetics of Tigermelon and Snow Lotus, both of which have strong Haze and Afghani influences as well as Thai and Mexican elements. The majority of observed phenotypes are indica-dominant plants that produce numerous sticky colas and a rich tropical smell with woody undertones. Known for its “creeper” effect, Snow Leopard will eventually leave the user in a tranquil cloud, lost in deep thought and glued to their seat.
