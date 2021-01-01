 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Helios
Indica

Helios

by HEXO

Write a review
HEXO Cannabis Flower Helios
HEXO Cannabis Flower Helios
HEXO Cannabis Flower Helios

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Helios is a Snow Leopard sativa. Known for its light green, bright orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and an irregular shape, this strain has sweet and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Helios cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.

About this brand

HEXO Logo
HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.

About this strain

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Snow Leopard, from the mysterious breeder Bodhi Seeds, is one of the more unique seed strains out there, crossing the dual multinational genetics of Tigermelon and Snow Lotus, both of which have strong Haze and Afghani influences as well as Thai and Mexican elements. The majority of observed phenotypes are indica-dominant plants that produce numerous sticky colas and a rich tropical smell with woody undertones. Known for its “creeper” effect, Snow Leopard will eventually leave the user in a tranquil cloud, lost in deep thought and glued to their seat.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review