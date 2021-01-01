About this product

Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Helios is a Snow Leopard sativa. Known for its light green, bright orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and an irregular shape, this strain has sweet and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Helios cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.