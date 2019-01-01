A 15 ml sublingual spray that has very mild THC potency and is made with MCT oil.
Hexo's CBD MCT Oil Oral Spray comes in childproof spray bottle. This fully activated sublingual oil with muted cannabis terpenes has very mild THC potency. It’s made with MCT oil, without the use of synthetic insecticides or pesticides. Each 15 ml bottle yields about 150 mists. It’s also available in peppermint flavour.
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.