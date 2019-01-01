 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Hexo - Elixir CBD MCT Oral Spray - 15ml

Hexo - Elixir CBD MCT Oral Spray - 15ml

by HEXO

About this product

A 15 ml sublingual spray that has very mild THC potency and is made with MCT oil. Hexo's CBD MCT Oil Oral Spray comes in childproof spray bottle. This fully activated sublingual oil with muted cannabis terpenes has very mild THC potency. It’s made with MCT oil, without the use of synthetic insecticides or pesticides. Each 15 ml bottle yields about 150 mists. It’s also available in peppermint flavour.

About this brand

HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.