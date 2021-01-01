HEXO Plus - Cold Creek Kush
Cold Creek Kush is a dark green indica flower, characterized by its rich trichome density and amber pistils at maturity. This strain has earthy aromas and sweet undertones of grape and citrus thanks to ocimene, pinene and caryophyllene. We take special care throughout cultivation and post-harvest to preserve its terpene-rich trichomes. This flower’s parents, MK Ultra and Chemdawg, guarantee that this strain will have a strong THC potential. Every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.
HEXO
Cold Creek Kush
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.
