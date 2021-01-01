 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  HEXO Plus - Cold Creek Kush
Hybrid

HEXO Plus - Cold Creek Kush

by HEXO

About this product

Cold Creek Kush is a dark green indica flower, characterized by its rich trichome density and amber pistils at maturity. This strain has earthy aromas and sweet undertones of grape and citrus thanks to ocimene, pinene and caryophyllene. We take special care throughout cultivation and post-harvest to preserve its terpene-rich trichomes. This flower's parents, MK Ultra and Chemdawg, guarantee that this strain will have a strong THC potential. Every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.

HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.

Cold Creek Kush

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

