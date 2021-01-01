 Loading…

Sativa

HEXO Plus - Ghost Train Haze

by HEXO

HEXO Plus - Ghost Train Haze
HEXO Cannabis Flower HEXO Plus - Ghost Train Haze

About this product

Ghost Train Haze is a sativa known for its fluffy, bright green buds and dense trichome coverage. This strain has sour citrus and floral aromas, derived from terpinolene and complimented by pinene, ocimene and caryophyllene. We take extra care during cultivation and post-harvest to ensure terpene health freshness is preserved until purchase. Ghost Train Haze genetics are celebrated for their potency, and every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.

About this brand

HEXO Logo
HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze

Ghost Train Haze
Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Myrcene
  Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

