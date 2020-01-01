 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. HEXO Plus - Nebula

HEXO Plus - Nebula

by HEXO

HEXO Plus promises higher THC potency in every gram than our regular HEXO products. HEXO Plus has its roots in HEXO’s award-winning quality and cultivation practices, a guarantee of higher THC per gram and even more vibrant dominant terpene profiles. This Indica White Widow strain, in dried flower format has a high THC content of over 20% and contain trace amounts of CBD. Users report feelings of increased energy, mental stimulation, and sociability. Its naturally occurring terpenes create floral and lemony aromas.

White Widow

White Widow
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.