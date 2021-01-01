 Loading…

Hybrid

Horizon

by HEXO

Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Horizon is a All Kush 47 x Warlock sativa dominant hybrid. Known for its light green with high presence of bright orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and round buds, this strain has earthy and citrus notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Horizon cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured in HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.

HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

