 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Nebula

Nebula

by HEXO

Write a review
HEXO Cannabis Flower Nebula

Learn More

About this product

A variant of White Widow, Nebula Flower is a balanced indica dominant hybrid with mid to high THC. It has a floral nose with citrus notes. The aroma and taste profile owe much to its dominant terpenes, limonene, trans-nerolidol and bisabolol. 16% THC & 0% CBD

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Nebula

Nebula

The Nebula marijuana strain was bred by Paradise Seeds in 1996. Its name means "Starcloud" and it has been known to "twinkle" with THC coating, with a head and body buzz described as intense and almost psychedelic. The buds have been known to smell and taste like honey, and flowering time is a minimum of 9 weeks. Nebula has won many awards, including 3rd place in the sativa category at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1999 and 2nd place in 2005. It also took 3rd place at the Highlife Cup in 2004 in the Hydro category, and 1st place at the Copa La Bella Flor Spain in 2005.

About this brand

HEXO Logo
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.