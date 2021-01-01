 Loading…

Hybrid

OS.KLIK Blue Dream

by HEXO

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Dabs of equal size, every time. OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use dispenser for dabbing and other concentrate uses. Features 1. Precise dose control: Dispenses approximately 25mg of distillate. Just twist to “click.” 2. Mess-free: No dab tools necessary 3. Innovative: Nickel-plated brass tip can be applied directly to nail or banger How to KLIK 1. Remove cap and twist the top of device clockwise 2. Listen for “click” sound to dispense approximately 25mg of distillate from metal applicator tip 3. Apply distillate directly to inhalation device

About this brand

HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

