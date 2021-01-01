 Loading…

Hybrid

OS.KLIK Trainwreck

by HEXO

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Dabs of equal size, every time. OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use dispenser for dabbing and other concentrate uses. Features 1. Precise dose control: Dispenses approximately 25mg of distillate. Just twist to “click.” 2. Mess-free: No dab tools necessary 3. Innovative: Nickel-plated brass tip can be applied directly to nail or banger How to KLIK 1. Remove cap and twist the top of device clockwise 2. Listen for “click” sound to dispense approximately 25mg of distillate from metal applicator tip 3. Apply distillate directly to inhalation device

About this brand

HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.

About this strain

Trainwreck

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

