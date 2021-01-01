About this product
Dabs of equal size, every time. OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use dispenser for dabbing and other concentrate uses. Features 1. Precise dose control: Dispenses approximately 25mg of distillate. Just twist to “click.” 2. Mess-free: No dab tools necessary 3. Innovative: Nickel-plated brass tip can be applied directly to nail or banger How to KLIK 1. Remove cap and twist the top of device clockwise 2. Listen for “click” sound to dispense approximately 25mg of distillate from metal applicator tip 3. Apply distillate directly to inhalation device
About this brand
HEXO
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
